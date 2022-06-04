Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina Free Live Stream Before The Bell Prelims

Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina for the IBF super featherweight title on June 4, from the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Wales.

Matchroom Boxing will live stream a Free Five-Fight Card Before The Bell on their YouTube channel before the main Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina card on DAZN.

Japan’s Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs) will be heading into hostile territory to defend his IBF super featherweight title against undefeated Welsh challenger Joe Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs).

Ogawa won the vacant IBF title when he defeat South African Azinga Fuzile in November of 2021, this will be his first title defense and he will have to go against the challenger in his hometown.

This will be a big moment for Cordina to win a world title in Wales in front of cheering countrymen and to fulfill his dream of being a world champion.

Before the IBF super featherweight championship, fight fans can watch FREE live stream on YouTube stacked with 5 bouts featuring up and coming undefeated talent from the Matchroom boxing stable.

Before The Bell Fight Card

Women’s Super Middleweight – Monique Bux vs Ester Konecna

Welterweight – Ben Crocker vs Evgenii Vazem

Super Lightweight – Joe Morgan vs Rustem Fatkhullin

Middleweight – Kyran Jones vs Vasif Mamedov

Super Lightweight – Calum French vs Gadatamen Taylor

Before The Bell: Ogawa vs Cordina Prelim Fight Live Stream on YouTube airs on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:45 am ET / 8:45 am PT.

The event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and broadcast live on DAZN streaming service app.



