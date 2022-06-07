Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire Full Fight Replay Video

On June 7, Naoya “Monster” Inoue and Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire will square off in a much anticipated rematch of their 2019 “Fight of the Year” bout that had fans craving more.

The rematch will take place at the location they faced each other the first time, the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

In their first meeting, IBF champion Inoue was the heavy favorite given his youth and win streak, Donaire who was considered long in the tooth and past his prime and picked up the WBA title and would eventually meet Inoue in the World Boxing Super Series that would pair the two for a unification bout and the winner would be crowned the king of Bantamweight and given the Muhammad Ali trophy.

Donaire proved he still had some gas in the tank and withstood the onslaught by Inoue, the fight went the distance and the scorecards were unanimous in the Japanese champions favor. Now the two will meet again and this time three titles will be on the line, Inoue’s WBA and IBF belts and Donaire’s WBC title.

Before the rematch, relive the first Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire fight from November 7, 2019 in it’s entirety.

VIDEO: Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire – WBSS Season 2 Bantamweight Final Full Fight



Video upload by World Boxing Super Series

Watch Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2 on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 5:00 am ET / 2:00 am PT, Live Stream on ESPN+.

