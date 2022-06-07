Nonito Donaire vs Naoya Inoue 2 Fight Time, Date, Live Stream Information

The Top Rank on ESPN event on Tuesday night June 7 will feature the rematch between Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire and “The Monster” Naoya Inoue and will take place in Japan.

The main event is a unification fight with each boxer bringing a title or two to the ring. Inoue will carry his IBF and WBA belts while Donaire brings the WBC title.

The first fight in 2019 was also fought in Japan at the Saitama Super Arena and was a thrilling battle of young versus old, it went the full distance with Inoue’s hand raised the victor with a unanimous decision on the scorecards.

The fight was competitive with high level back and forth action and fans are eager to see these two Asian warriors get it on once again in the rematch. Will the future hall of famer Nonito Donaire get his revenge and be the first man to defeat the Japanese Monster? Or will Naoya Inoue beat Donaire once again and claim another world title inching closer to undisputed status?

This is one of those championship matches that you don’t want to miss because if its anything like the first time than you won’t be disappointed.

Fight Card

Bantamweight Title Unification – Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire (IBF, WBA, WBC titles)

Super Bantamweight – Takuma Inoue vs. Gakuya Furuhashi

Super Lightweight – Andy Hiraoka vs. Shun Akaiwa

Super Bantamweight – Toshiya Ishii vs. Hikaru Fukunaga

Light Flyweight – Kanamu Sakama vs. Fuki Ishigaki

Welterweight – Minori Okamura vs. Kota Matsuno

Super Featherweight – Chihiro Iwashita vs. Seiru Yamana

The Nonito Donaire vs. Naoya Inoue fight takes place in Japan at the Saitama Super Arena.

The Fight Time and Date is Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am PT.

Fans in the USA can watch the fight on ESPN+ a live streaming paid subscriber service and those in the United Kingdom can watch the event on Sky Sports.

