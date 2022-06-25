Video: Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Free Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

Matchroom Boxing holds an exciting fight card headlined by a WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez taking on former world champion and Thai veteran Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on June 25 in San Antonio, Texas.

Rodriguez, who trains under Robert Garcia in Riverside, California is coming off a huge win in his young career when he beat Carlos Cuadras for the vacant WBC super flyweight title and became a champion. The 22-year-old doesn’t want soft touches and that is why he is fighting the best and most experienced fighters so early in his career.

Rungvisai, is the former WBC super flyweight champion and at 35 years of age he will have he experience but the question is if his body is able to compete with the younger champion.

Tonight the two southpaw boxers will go head to head in an exciting clash between young lion and old lion.

Matchroom Boxing presents a Free Two-fight Live Stream on their official YouTube channel Before The Bell. The broadcast will feature two undefeated rising prospects on the Matchroom Boxing stable.

Undefeated middleweight Nikita “White Chocolate” Ababiy will take on Noe Larios Jr. and 17-year-old Jesus “Panterita” Martinez will be in his second professional boxing bout against Keven Monroy in a bantamweight clash.

Before The Bell Fight Card

Middleweight – Nikita Ababiy vs. Noe Larios Jr

Bantamweight – Jesus Martinez vs. Keven Monroy

The Before The Bell Live Stream on YouTube begins at 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The main broadcast will be shown on DAZN at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.



Upload by Matchroom Boxing

