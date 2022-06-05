Watch George Kambosos vs Devin Haney Fight Live Stream on ESPN

Top Rank on ESPN will host a star studded undisputed lightweight championship showdown between undefeated champions “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. and Devin “The Dream” Haney on Saturday night in the United State and Sunday morning in Australia.

Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KOs) was best known for being the sparring partner of the legendary Filipino southpaw Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao and going hard rounds with the future hall of famer helped build confidence in the Greek-Australian fighter.

He told Pacquiao that his time will come when Pacquiao told him he should be a champion already, and the time came when he beat Teofimo Lopez for the unified titles. It was one of the biggest upsets with the majority of the boxing world counting the Aussie out only for him to prove the doubters wrong.

Tonight he will defend his titles and go for undisputed status against American unbeaten WBC champion Devin Haney.

Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) is traveling to foreign territory and will enter the ring with a heavily packed majority pro-Kambosos audience. Being away from home doesn’t bother the young 23-year-old because he believes in his talent and skills to win.

This will be a can’t miss event with two of the best fighters in the world facing each other in their prime to clean out the division and claim the throne.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Undisputed Lightweight Championship – George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney (WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC titles)

Bantamweight – Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte

Heavyweight – Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne

Junior Middleweight – Terry Nickolas vs. Lachlan Higgins

Women’s Junior Bantamweight – Taylah Robertson vs. Sarah Higginson

Welterweight – Yoel Angeloni vs. Ken Aitken

Venue: Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia

Date and Time: Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT

TV and Live Stream: ESPN and Live Stream on ESPN+

