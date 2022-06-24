Watch Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Mark Anthony Barriga Fight Live Stream on ProBox

Puerto Rican WBO junior flyweight champion Jonathan ‘Bomb’ Gonzalez will defend his title for the first time against Filipino number one contender Mark Anthony Barriga on Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

The event is promoted by ProBox Promotions and All Star Boxing and will be shown live online through ProBox TV.

Gonzalez and Barriga are both southpaws so it will make the fight a little bit tricky since it is rare when two southpaws face each other.

The stance could be confusing since most of the time southpaws fight orthodox fighters but both combatants said they are well prepared and ready for it.

Gonzalez won the WBO junior flyweight title in 2021 when he beat Elwin Soto by split decision.

Barriga is a 2012 Olympian who represented the Philippines and this will be his second chance at a world title, his first title opportunity came in 2018 when he fought for the vacant IBF mini flyweight belt against Carlos Licona, he lost the fight by split decision and was able to climb up the ranks and land another title fight.

This will be a good fight between two skillful fighters who are similar height and both southpaws.

ProBox Fight Card

Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez vs. Mark Anthony Barriga

Axel Aragon Vega vs. Angelino Cordova

Cruse Stewart vs. Hakim Lopez

Najee Lopez vs. Jeysson Monroy

Trinidad Vargas vs. Joshua Aarons

J. Rivera-Pizarro vs. Cesar Martinez

Jocksan Blanco vs. Ramon Esperanza

Jaycob Gomez vs. Marcello Williams

Watch tonight’s live stream event on June 24, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on ProBoxingTV.com

