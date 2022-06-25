Watch Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs Ronny Rios Fight Stream Live Online June 25

Undefeated IBF and WBA super bantamweight world champion Murodjon “MJ” Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan will defend his unified titles against Ronny Rios of California on Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas as the co-main event to Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

Akhmadaliev who goes by the nickname MJ is won the bronze medal in the 2016 Olympic games, and quickly climbed the professional boxing ranks to win two world titles in only his 8th pro bout against Daniel Roman.

Since winning the IBF/WBA unified titles in 2020, MJ has successfully defended them twice, tonight he is going for a third title defense and wants to continue defending them and eventually unify the titles for undisputed status.

His opponent tonight is veteran and long time boxing journeyman Ronny Rios of Santa Ana, California.

Rios, 32, has never won a world title, but this will be his second chance at a title belt, his first title shot came when he fought Rey Vargas for the WBC super bantamweight title in 2017, he lost a decision. After a string of big wins, he finally got his second chance at the belts.

This will be a huge and important moment for Rios, at 32 he is at a crossroads, he must fight the best fight of his life and is going into the fight as a heavy underdog, should he win it will be a big upset and also a momentous time for Rios.

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs Ronny Rios takes place on Saturday, June 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on DAZN.

