Where to Watch Bakhodir Jalolov vs Jack Mulowayi Fight Stream Online

The International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction weekend will will kick off with SHOWBOX: The New Generation broadcast headlined by Bakhodir Jalolov vs Jack Mulowayi a heavyweight main event on Friday, June 10th.

The four-fight card promoted by Lou Dibella will be stacked with undefeated up and comers and will be a great event for fight fans, this is a special moment for the longtime boxing promoter because he will be heading into the Hall of Fame the same weekend with the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Undefeated 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Bakhodir “Big Uzbek” Jalolov (10-0, 10 KOs) will continue his rise in the heavyweight division with an impressive 100 percent knockout ratio.

The Uzbekistan native will take on “Big” Jack Mulowayi (11-2-1, 7 KOs) of Belgium in an 8-round heavyweight main event.

Jalolov believes he can be a world champion already but his handlers don’t want to rush him, they also believe in his capabilities and he is also an exciting finisher who isn’t content with going the distance he wants knockouts.

The undercard is filled with bouts pitting undefeated prospects against each other.

The co-main event features Elvis Garcia (12-0, 9 KOs) taking on Alante “Bam Bam” Green (10-0-1, 7 KOs) in an 8-round heavyweight bout.

Ukrainian Iegor Plevako (7-0, 4 KOs) faces Kolbeinn Kristinsson (12-0, 6 KOs) of Iceland in another 8-round heavyweight bout.

The opening fight of the broadcast has Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (13-0, 9 KOs) going up against Chann Thonson (10-0, 7 KOs) in an 8-round lightweight bout.

The event will be held at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y and the International Boxing Hall of Fame will take place nearby in Canastota, N.Y.

Watch ShoBox: The New Generation: Jalolov vs. Mulowayi on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 9:00 pm et / 6:00 pm pt.

For more information on how to watch Friday’s fight card visit: https://www.sho.com/titles/3515524/shobox-the-new-generation-6-10-2022

