Where to Watch Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Fight Stream Online

Matchroom Boxing heads to San Antonio, Texas for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on June 25, live streamed on DAZN.

The Texas event will feature three world title fights, one of the is the women’s undisputed welterweight championship.

In the headlining bout of the evening, 22-year-old Texas native, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez will put his WBC super flyweight title and undefeated record on the line against 35-year-old hard hitting former champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai of Thailand.

The co-main event will put the undefeated IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan against American challenger Ronny Rios.

The first world title fight of the evening will feature the WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF undisputed women’s welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill defending her titles against Mexican challenger “The Conqueror” Alma Ibarra.

Fight Card

Super Flyweight Championship – Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (WBC Title)

Super Bantamweight Championship – Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios (IBF and WBA Titles)

Women’s Undisputed Welterweight Championship – Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Featherweight – Raymond Ford vs. Richard Medina

Middleweight – Nikita Ababiy vs. Noe Larios Jr

Bantamweight – Jesus Martinez vs. Keven Monroy

Where to Watch Rodriguez vs. Rungvisai.

The event will take place at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas, USA and will air on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

The fight will be broadcast on the sports streaming app DAZN, for more information on where and how to watch visit: www.dazn.com

Like this: Like Loading...