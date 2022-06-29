Where to Watch Liam Wilson vs. Matias Rueda Fight Live Stream Online

No Limit on Fox fight night returns on June 29 with a stacked card of boxing action at the Brisbane Convention Centre in Brisbane, Australia.

The main attractions of the night will be Liam Wilson vs. Matias Rueda in a super featherweight main event and Paulo Aokuso vs. Robert Berridge in a light heavyweight co-headliner.

Liam Wilson (10-1, 7 KOs) is so close to landing a title shot in the super featherweight division and he will be in against a very tough fighter from Argentina to continue his climb to title contention.

His opponent on Wednesday night is a former world title challenger Matias Rueda, and he packs a serious punch with 32 of his 37 wins coming by way of knockout. Rueda has more experience and only one professional loss, he also has the power punching that he believes will help him defeat the Aussie favorite.

The co-main event has 2020 Olympian Paulo Aokuso in his second pro fight taking on a very experienced and tough veteran Robert Berridge in a light heavyweight contest. Aokuso doesn’t want to be coddled and only wants the toughest challenges in his young career, at only 25 years old he wants to land a title opportunity quickly and believes his skills will take him there.

A special feature attraction pits two Queensland NRL stars and former teammates, Justin Hodges and Ben Hannant against each other in a heavyweight bout set for four rounds. These boys are ready to throw down and don’t blink it could end in a knockout.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Liam Wilson vs. Matias Rueda

Heavyweight – Justin Hodges vs. Ben Hannant

Light Heavyweight – Paulo Aokuso vs. Robert Berridge

Women’s Bantamweight – Shannon O’Connell vs. Sarah Higginson

Middleweight – Ben Hussain vs. Wes Capper

Light Welterweight – Jake Wyllie vs. Patrick Clark

Women’s Catchweight (150 lbs) – Ella Boot vs. Stephanie Mfongwot

Wilson vs. Rueda takes place on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM and will be shown on Fox Sports, and on Kayo.

More information on tonight’s fight and how to watch it live online via live stream visit https://nolimitboxing.com.au/events/wilson-vs-rueda/

