Where to Watch Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire II Fight Stream Online

Nonito Donaire wants to avenge his loss to Japanese knockout artist Naoya Inoue in the highly anticipated rematch on June 7.

Undefeated Naoya “Monster” Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs) is one of the most devastating punchers in the lower weight divisions and back in 2019 he met ring veteran and fellow hard hitter Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs) in what would end up being the fight of the year.

Before Inoue and Donaire fought, many boxing fans felt the Filipino Flash was too old to compete and his best days were behind him, he proved them wrong by not only taking the Japanese puncher’s best shots he survived a vicious body shot knock down and went the distance.

Donaire eventually lost a 12 round unanimous decision but he went on to become a world champion again when he knocked out France’s undefeated WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali in the fourth round and then went on to defend that title by KO against undefeated Filipino challenger Reymart Gaballo also by KO in the fourth.

The Filipino-American became the oldest person to win a bantamweight title at 38, he wants to continue his resurgence and get revenge on Inoue and be the first to beat the Japanese star.

Fight Card

Bantamweight Unification – Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire (IBF, WBA, and WBC belts)

Super Bantamweight – Takuma Inoue vs. Gakuya Furuhashi

Super Lightweight – Andy Hiraoka vs. Shun Akaiwa

Super Bantamweight – Toshiya Ishii vs. Hikaru Fukunaga

Light Flyweight – Kanamu Sakama vs. Fuki Ishigaki

Welterweight – Minori Okamura vs. Kota Matsuno

Super Featherweight – Chihiro Iwashita vs. Seiru Yamana

Where to watch Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire Fight Online:

The fight will take place on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 5:00 am ET / 2:00 am PT.

In the United States the fight will be live streamed on ESPN+ and in the UK it will be televised live on Sky Sports.

For more information on tonight’s boxing event and upcoming matches visit: www.TopRank.com

Like this: Like Loading...