Where to Watch Nathan Gorman vs Tomas Salek, Josh Kelly vs Peter Kramer Fight Stream

Wasserman Boxing heads to M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Friday night for Nathan Gorman vs. Tomas Salek and Josh Kelly vs Peter Kramer, Live on Channel 5.

Special women’s flyweight bout between the popular and undefeated prospect Chloe Watson and Fara El Bousairi will open the main televised broadcast.

Heavyweight contender Nathan Gorman (18-1, 12 KOs) is ready to continue his journey to title contention with a fight against Czech fighter Tomas Salek (17-3, 13 KOs) for the IBF international heavyweight belt.

Gorman, who is the cousin of undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, suffered his first professional defeat in 2019 when he was knocked out by fellow British KO artist Daniel Dubois.

His cousin Tyson Fury gave him words of motivation after his loss to Dubois and told him to keep his head up and not let one loss bring him down, and that it was a learning experience.

‘Pretty Boy’ Josh Kelly (10-1-1, 6 KOs) was once a highly touted welterweight prospect, but a few setbacks including a TKO defeat to Armenian David Avanesyan and a draw to American Ray Robinson pushed him away from the limelight.

A lack off focus is what many critics have said about Kelly and discipline is what he will need if he wants to be serious in the sport.

Tonight Kelly will continue to improve his record and show the world that he will live up to his potential as he takes on Peter Kramer (12-5-3, 8 KOs) in a light middleweight co-feature.

Tonight’s event is promoted by Wasserman Boxing and televised by Channel 5 in the UK.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Nathan Gorman vs. Tomas Salek

Light Middleweight – Josh Kelly vs. Peter Kramer

Women’s Flyweight – Chloe Watson vs. Fara El Bousairi

Venue: M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England

Promoter: Wasserman Boxing

Time and Date: Friday, June 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00PM PT in the USA, and 7:00 PM UK Time

TV/Live Stream: Channel 5 (UK)

Where to Watch

For more information on how to watch tonight’s fight visit: https://www.channel5.com/

Like this: Like Loading...