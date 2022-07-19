Fighters First Management named former boxing manager Adrian Clark its CEO

ATLANTA, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fighters First Management, boxing’s newest management company, has named former boxing manager Adrian Clark its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Clark has more than 12 years of experience in sports and entertainment, including creating “Protect Yourself at All Times,” an educational initiative designed to educate amateur and professional boxers about the business of boxing and how to protect their financial wellbeing while pursuing athletic accomplishments.

Before joining Fighters First, Clark was the founder and CEO of AC Sports Management, a boxing management company acquired by Ballengee Group in 2019.

“Adrian’s best-selling book inspired the creation of Fighters First Management, Protect Yourself at All Times: A Guide for Professional Boxers,” said David Basha, founder of Fighters First Management. “We believe his strong leadership and innovative approach to sports management will help us become a successful and prominent model in boxing.”

“There is no better way to prove my concepts than to put them into play with Fighters First Management,” said Clark. “This organization offers the ideal business model and the experienced executive team to position us – and most importantly, our athletes – for long-term success.”

In April, Fighters First Management named former NABF Matchmaker of the Year and veteran promoter Jolene Mizzone as its president. Fighters First Management is a full-service management company with the fighters’ long-term best interests true to its name and central to all decisions.

Clark received a bachelor’s degree in communications from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. In 2016, Forbes Magazine named Clark to its annual “30 Under 30” list in the sports category. Clark will remain CEO of Protect Yourself at All Times, LLC. For more information/ PRESS CONTACT: D.southerland@bgadgroup.com 770 874 3200

