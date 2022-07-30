How to Watch Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr Fight Live on July 30

Former two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia will make his junior middleweight debut against former title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The Premier Boxing Champions event will also have a co-main event Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen and an opening bout Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy.

Garcia is known as one of the hardest hitters in boxing, he has carried his power in the 140 and 147 pound division and will try to see if he can maintain that same devastating punch at 154lbs.

The proud Philadelphia fighter is trained by his father Angel Garcia and only has three losses to his record. In his most recent defeat he lost to undefeated unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

Garcia’s first opponent at the weight will be a former 140 and 147 pounder in Jose Benavidez Jr who was best known for being a 17 year old sparring partner of the Filipino ring legend Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao. The highly touted fighter had setbacks in his career and after losing in a title bid to WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford he believes moving up to junior middleweight would be the best move.

Fight Card

Junior Middleweight – Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr

Heavyweight – Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen

Light Welterweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy

The Garcia vs Benavidez fight takes place on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT and will be available to view on Showtime and live stream online on the Showtime App downloadable on the Apple and Android devices.

For more information on how to watch tonight’s fight visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5383/garcia-vs-benavidez-jr

Like this: Like Loading...