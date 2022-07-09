How to Watch Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas Fight Stream Live Online

The Premier Boxing Champions heads to the Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas for a Triple Header boxing event to be broadcast live on SHOWTIME on Saturday night. The three televised bouts are Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas, Brandon Figueroa vs. Carlos Castro and Frank Martin vs. Jackson Marinez.

The Main event of the event pits newly crowned WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo of the Philippines against former super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas of Mexico in a battle of undefeated fighters.

Magsayo beat the long reigning champion Gary Russell Jr. for the WBC belt and he will try to make his first title defense with a very tough opponent in Vargas.

In the co-main event, former super bantamweight world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa is ready to bounce back from losing his title to Stephen Fulton last year, he is now moving up in weigh to the 126-pound division and will take on Carlos Castro in a WBC featherweight title eliminator.

In the opening bout of the SHOWTIME broadcast, undefeated American lightweight contender Frank Martin will try to use his southpaw style against a very crafty Dominican boxer Jackson Marinez in a 10-round lightweight bout.

Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas (WBC Title)

Featherweight – Brandon Figueroa vs. Carlos Castro

Lightweight – Frank Martin vs. Jackson Marinez

Bantamweight – Ramon Cardenas vs. Michell Banquez

Welterweight – Rashidi Ellis vs. Jose Marrufo

How To Watch Magsayo vs Vargas Fight Online:

The fight takes place on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT on SHOWTIME Championship Boxing. For more information on how to watch the fight and other Premier Boxing Champions events visit: https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/fight-night-july-09-2022

