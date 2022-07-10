Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas Fight Stream Live on Showtime July 9

Mark Magsayo of the Philippines will defend his WBC featherweight title against former super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas of Mexico at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night, July 9th.

The Premier Boxing Champions event will be broadcast by SHOWTIME championship boxing and live streamed on the SHOWTIME App.

Magsayo became a world champion when he beat American Gary Russell Jr. last year for the title, and now he aims to have his own long reign as a world champion.

The Filipino fighter is undefeated and so is his opponent Rey Vargas, making this a clash of unbeaten fighters and someone’s unblemished record has got to go.

Magsayo is trained by the legendary Freddie Roach, who is best known for training the great Manny Pacquiao.

Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas (WBC Title)

Featherweight – Brandon Figueroa vs. Carlos Castro

Lightweight – Frank Martin vs. Jackson Marinez

Bantamweight – Ramon Cardenas vs. Michell Banquez

Super Welterweight – Rashidi Ellis vs. Jose Marrufo

Welterweight – John Rincon vs. Weah Archiebald

Featherweight – Sequiel Hernandez vs. Joshua Montoya

Middleweight – Raymond Guajardo vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses

Super Bantamweight – Albert Gonzalez vs. Alberto Alvarez

Super Lightweight – Fabian Diaz vs. Julio Gomez

Featherweight – Xavier Bocanegra vs. Travis Crawford

Middleweight – Samuel Arnold vs. Antonio Hernandez

Watch Magsayo vs. Vargas Live on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 9/6 PM ET/PT on Showtime. For more information on tonight’s fight and how to watch the live stream the fight online visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5381/magsayo-vs-vargas

