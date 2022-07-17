Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna Fight Live Stream on DAZN

DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions present Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on July 16.

The boxing event will be packed with loads of up and coming talent and a co-main event Alexis Rocha vs. Luis Alberto Veron.

Ryan Garcia was a top California amateur boxer with dreams of making the USA Olympic team, but decided on turning professional instead.

Early on his boxing career before he became a huge social media star, he already had a local fanbase that would sell out his fights at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California where he would fight on Golden Boy Fight Night cards.

Still young in the game, the undefeated lightweight contender believes he can become a world champion in the next year and take on all the top guys in the division from Gervonta “Tank” Davis to Devin Haney who is the current undisputed world champion at 135 pounds.

Tonight he will take a huge risk in a former world champion and crafty veteran in Javier Fortuna.

The fight was originally set to be at 135 pounds but Fortuna couldn’t make the weight and it was bumped to the light welterweight division of 140 pounds.

Garcia at 23 years old, and under the guidance of legendary California boxing trainer Joe Goossen, believes he is growing much more than when he was under the wing of Mexican star Canelo Alvarez and trainer Eddy Reynoso.

The event is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and broadcast live on DAZN, with Crypto.com Arena has the host venue.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight – Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna

Welterweight – Alexis Rocha vs. Luis Alberto Veron

Super Featherweight – Lamont Roach Jr vs. Angel Rodriguez

Flyweight – Ricardo Sandoval vs. David Jimenez

Minimumweight – Oscar Collazo vs. Vic Saludar

Featherweight – Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache

Light Welterweight – Miguel Gaona vs. Abdiel Padilla

Garcia vs. Fortuna takes place on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on DAZN. For more information visit: www.DAZN.com.

Like this: Like Loading...