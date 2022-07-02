Watch Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia Live Stream Online, Fight Time and Date

The Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Australia will host the Mairis Briedis (28-1, 20 KOs) vs. Jai Opetaia (21-0, 17 KOs) IBF cruiserweight championship fight on July 2nd.

A lot of the buzz surrounding the fight has to do with undefeated Australian challenger Jai Opetaia, main critics have said he isn’t ready for a world title shot yet, but the 27-year-old and many of his fellow countryman believe in him.

The Aussie is up against a tough challenge in his first world title bid as he takes on arguably the top cruiserweight in the world.

Opetaia isn’t scared to challenge himself and he wants to prove the doubters wrong on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old IBF cruiserweight champion comes from Latvia and he only has one loss to his record. Briedis will enter the ring as the favorite and will have the experience advantage, unless he gets old over night the boxing pundits believe he should win this fight.

The championship event is a can’t miss bout to see if the undefeated young Aussie can pull off the victory against the champion and keep the title in Australia.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight Championship – Mairis Briedis vs. Jai Opetaia (IBF Title)

Middleweight – Issac Hardman vs. Beau Hartas

Light Heavyweight – Faris Chevalier vs. Conor Wallace

Super Welterweight – Joel Camilleri vs. Koen Mazoudier

Super Flyweight – Taylah Robertson vs. Yoselin Fernandez

Featherweight – Dana Coolwell vs. Lorenz Ladrada

Cruiserweight – David Nyika vs. Louis Marsters

Featherweight – Miles Zalewski vs. Shiva Mishra

Briedis vs. Opetaia takes place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 7:00 pm AEST / 5:00 am ET / 2:00 am PT in the United States.

The fight Live Stream is available in the United States on ESPN+: https://plus.espn.com/

Australians can watch the fight on Main Event on KAYO Sports: https://mainevent.kayosports.com.au/boxing/briedis-vs-opetaia

