Watch Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas Fight Live on Showtime Saturday

The Premier Boxing Champions heads to the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas with a WBC featherweight championship main event between two undefeated fighters Mark Magsayo and Rey Vargas on July 9, on Showtime.

When you pit a Filipino versus a Mexican boxer you have the possibility of a fight of the year candidate.

The Rivalry made famous by the great Filipino boxing star Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao and his rivalries with the legendary Mexican featherweights Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Juan Manuel Marquez.

Now Magsayo an Vargas both undefeated and also featherweights promise to continue that storied history by putting on a show on Saturday night.

The Co-main event has hard hitting Brandon Figueroa moving up to featherweight since losing his super bantamweight title to Stephen Fulton.

Figueroa will take on Carlos Castro in a WBC featherweight title elimination bout and the winner could be next in line to face the winner of Magsayo vs. Vargas for the WBC belt.

The opening fight has talented and undefeated lightweight Frank Martin taking on Jackson Marinez.

PBC on Showtime Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas (WBC Title)

Featherweight – Brandon Figueroa vs. Carlos Castro

Lightweight – Frank Martin vs. Jackson Marinez

Bantamweight – Ramon Cardenas vs. Michell Banquez

Super Welterweight – Rashidi Ellis vs. Jose Marrufo

Welterweight – John Rincon vs. Weah Archiebald

Featherweight – Sequiel Hernandez vs. Joshua Montoya

Middleweight – Raymond Guajardo vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses

Super Bantamweight – Albert Gonzalez vs. Alberto Alvarez

Super Lightweight – Fabian Diaz vs. Julio Gomez

Featherweight – Xavier Bocanegra vs. Travis Crawford

Middleweight – Samuel Arnold vs. Antonio Hernandez

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME.

