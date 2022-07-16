Watch Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna Fight Stream Live Online

Undefeated boxing and social media sensation, Ryan Garcia, will step up in competition to take on former world champion Javier Fortuna in a 140-pound light welterweight contest on Saturday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The DAZN live stream event will also featured an exciting undercard.

The Co-Main is a welterweight bout between rising star Alexis Rocha and Luis Alberto Veron in a 10-round 147 lbs bout.

When you think of Oscar De La Hoya in his prime you remember the massive female fanbase that flocked to him whenever he would fight, his matinee idol looks and his top level boxing skill was a promoters dream.

Now De La Hoya retired from the sport has a new matinee idol in Ryan Garcia who also has the looks and the skill to attract millions of adoring female fans.

The question now is does Garcia have the stuff to become a champion like De La Hoya or is he just another hype job who is more concerned with social media than boxing?

Fight fans will find out when he takes on a very tough challenge in Dominican fighter Javier Fortuna in a 12 rounder in the 140 pound division.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight – Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna

Welterweight – Alexis Rocha vs. Luis Alberto Veron

Super Featherweight – Lamont Roach Jr vs. Angel Rodriguez

Flyweight – Ricardo Sandoval vs. David Jimenez

Minimumweight – Oscar Collazo vs. Vic Saludar

Featherweight – Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache

Light Welterweight – Miguel Gaona vs. Abdiel Padilla

The event is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and will be broadcast live online exclusively on DAZN on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

For more information on Saturday’s fight card and upcoming boxing events visit: https://www.goldenboypromotions.com/

