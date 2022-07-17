Watch Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna Live Online on DAZN

Ryan “KingRy” Garcia is ready to enter the ring against his biggest challenge yet when he takes on former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on July 16.

The undefeated Garcia, who is a native of California has amassed are large social media presence and is utilizing that to build him into a bigger star and generate more attention which will lead to more income for his future.

Boxing fans believe he is mostly a social media star and not serious about the fight game, but Garcia wants to silence the naysayers who doubt his dedication to the sport.

Linking up with Joe Goossen after a few years under the Canelo Alvarez camp, Garcia is ready to showcase what he has learned from Goossen on Saturday.

Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins promote the young handsome contender and believe his time is coming soon and Dominican veteran Javier Fortuna is a good test to see if he is ready for that championship level.

The main champion of the division is Devin Haney who holds all the belts, WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF titles making him undisputed at lightweight. The biggest name in the division is Gervonta “Tank” Davis, and those are the undefeated lions at 135 lbs. Garcia wants to take on either guy, but tonight he must shine against Fortuna to be considered a credible foe.

Garcia-Fortuna Live Stream on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on DAZN.com.

