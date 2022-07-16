Where to Watch Michael Eifert vs. Adriano Sperandio Fight Live Stream Online

On July 16, light heavyweight’s Michael Eifert and Adriano Sperandio will headline the SES boxing card from Magdeburg, Germany with Hugo Micallef vs. Mauro Loli in a six-round welterweight featured bout.

Michael Eifert (10-1, 4 KOs) of Germany turned pro in 2018, and despite having one defeat on his professional record he believes at 24 years old he still has room to grow and looks at the loss as a learning experience more than a step back.

On Saturday, Eifert will face Italian Adriano Sperandio (14-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight bout.

Also featured on the card is young rising star Hugo “The Fresh Prince of Monaco” Micallef (2-0) who signed with legendary American promotional outfit Top Rank last year and is currently the only active boxer from Monaco and is already developing a fanbase in parts of Europe.

Micallef will take on iron chin Italian boxer Mauro Loli (7-3, 3 KOs) in a welterweight contest set for six rounds.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Michael Eifert vs. Adriano Sperandio

Light Heavyweight – Tom Dzemski vs. Alexander Lorch

Women’s Featherweight – Nina Meinke vs. Eva Hubmayer

Lightweight – Nenad Stancic vs. Brayan Marsina

Welterweight – Julian Vogel vs. Richard Walter

Welterweight – Marlon Dzemski vs. Karim Bericha

Middleweight – Robin Rehse vs. Ganiyou Idriss

Lightweight – Hamsat Shadalov vs. Edwin Tercero

Middleweight – Paul Wall vs. Nikolas Dzurnak

Welterweight – Hugo Micaleff vs. Mauro Loli

Women’s Featherweight – Lara Ochmann vs. Marina Sakharov

Heavyweight – Albon Pervizaj vs. Alvaro Terrero

Venue: Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany

Promoter: SES Boxing

Date and Time: Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM in Germany and 4:45 PM ET/PT in the USA

TV / Live Stream: MDR (Germany) and ESPN+ (USA)

Fans who are wondering where to watch the Eifert vs. Sperandio fight online can view it in the USA on ESPN+ live streaming subscriber based service or in Germany on MDR visit SESboxing.com for more info.

Like this: Like Loading...