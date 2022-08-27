BKFC 28: Christine Ferea vs Taylor Starling Free Fight Live Stream Prelims Video

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 27th for BKFC 28: Ferea vs. Starling for the women’s flyweight championship.

BKFC women’s flyweight champion Christine Ferea will put her title on the line against undefeated Taylor Starling in the main event.

Ferea one of the best female fighters in the organization will test the young 26-year-old rising star challenger and see if she can hang with the 39-year-old veteran champion.

Starling is a rising star in BKFC, she won her first two fights and already in against the top fighter in the division. She looks to capitalize on her momentum and make herself the face of the Women’s flyweight division and one of the sports bigger stars with a win over Ferea.

The Co-main event features the BKFC debut of former UFC fighter John Dodson as he fights in the 130 pound division against Ryan Benoit.

Before the main card on BKTV and FITE.TV, fans can watch a FREE live stream preliminary card on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship official YouTube page.

The prelims will feature three bouts and is a great lead in appetizer before the main course.

The live stream airs on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on YouTube.

Preliminary Fight Card

Kyle McElroy vs. Josh Watson

Jayme Hinshaw vs. Cassie Robb

Jeremy Sauceda vs. Roderick Stewart

BKFC 28 Free Prelims Live Stream Video



