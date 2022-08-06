How to Watch Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson Fight Live Stream Online

Golden Boy Promotions heads to the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for a stacked night of boxing headlined by Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson and co-featuring a women’s unified flyweight championship Marlen Esparza vs Eva Guzman, live on DAZN.

The fight card will also have former world champion Maurice Hooker taking on flamboyant Blair Cobbs in a 10-round welterweight bout, and super middleweights Bektemir Melikuziev and Sladan Janjanin going toe to toe.

Vergil Ortiz has a perfect KO ratio of 18 wins, no losses and all 18 of his wins by knockout. The young Texan who trains out of California, is on the cusp of superstardom and his fan friendly style will help him draw in the fight fans.

Tonight he takes on fellow undefeated fighter Micheal McKinson of Great Britain in a 12- round main event on DAZN.

The co-main event has US Olympian and unified WBC/WBA women’s flyweight champion Malen Esparza defending her titles against the hard-hitting Eva ‘La Ley’ Guzman in a 10-round women’s championship.

After losing his first professional bout, Blair Cobbs is eager to step back into the ring and prove the boxing fans wrong that he wasn’t just hype. Tonight he will go up against former world champion at 140 pounds, Maurice Hooker.

Main Card

Welterweight – Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Michael McKinson

Women’s Flyweight Championship – Marlen Esparza vs. Eva Guzman (WBC/WBA Titles)

Welterweight – Maurice Hooker vs. Blair Cobbs

Super Middleweight – Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Sladan Janjanin

Prelim Card

Lightweight – Floyd Schofield vs. Rodrigo Guerrero

Super Lightweight – Alex Martin vs. Henry Lundy

Lightweight – Carlos Nava vs. Rodolfo Hernandez Montoya

Bantamweight – Figo Ramirez Gonzalez vs. Francisco Bonilla Zambrano

Super Lightweight – Rohan Polanco vs. Dedrick Bell

How to watch Ortiz Jr. vs. McKinson Live Online:

Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on DAZN (www.dazn.com). For more information How to watch tonight’s fights vist: www.goldenboypromotions.com

