KSI vs Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda Fight Weigh In Results Live Stream Video

British YouTube sensation KSI will take on two opponents in one night British rapper Swarmz and Mexican professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda on August 27 at The O2 in London, United Kingdom, live stream on DAZN.

The card billed as “2 fights 1 night” will also featured several other bouts featuring popular social media stars like Fousey and FaZe clan fighters FaZe Temperrr and FaZe Sensei.

KSI is no stranger to boxing having beat Logan Paul via split decision in a huge event in the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles in 2019, he is officially 1 and 0 as a pro boxer, he could be next in line for a showdown with Jake Paul who is one of the bigger stars in boxing. On Saturday he will take on two guys in one night in a true boxing spectacle.

KSI’s brother Deji will be on the card and he will take on popular YouTuber Fousey in a light heavyweight scrap.

The official weigh-in for the event will take place on Friday, and fighters must make the contractual weight limits or receive a penalty if they miss it.

The event will be live streamed on DAZN, and it will take place on Saturday, August 27 at 7:00 pm BST in the United Kingdom and 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT in the United States.

Fight Card and Weight Class

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) – KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda

Light Heavyweight (175 lbs) – FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher

Light Heavyweight (175 lbs) – Deji Olatunji vs. Fousey

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) – King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) – Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) – Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) – KSI vs. Swarmz

KSI VS. SWARMZ & LUIS ALCARAZ PINEDA WEIGH-IN LIVESTREAM Begins at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT on Friday, August 26, 2022 on DAZN’s official YouTube Channel.



