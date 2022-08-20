Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Fight Live Stream, where to watch, and start time

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua II Rage on the Red Sea takes place at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20.

Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) won the WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles when he traveled to London in 2021 to face the champion Anthony Joshua and pulled of the decision victory upset.

Usyk is a southpaw with slick boxing skills and uses his awkward style to make it troublesome for the muscled up Joshua.

This will be a rematch to see if Joshua was really unfocused and took Usyk lightly or the smaller southpaw just happens to have the style that gives AJ problems.

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) was frustrated when he couldn’t figure out Usyk and felt he needed a change to his team heading into the rematch, so he hired California based trainer Robert Garcia to his camp as head trainer.

Some fans say the change in trainer will not be enough because Joshua is too old and set in his ways, but Garcia believes Joshua can beat Usyk and get his belts back because he says his fighter is the bigger and stronger guy.

Fans will be able to watch if a much more aggressive Joshua can beat the former Cruiserweight King Usyk or will the current unified champion still be too much of a style nightmare and once again be victorious.

In the co-main event undefeated heavyweight contenders Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) of China and Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) of Croatia go toe to toe in a fight that could end early and the winner could be next in line for the IBF heavyweight title.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua (WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles)

Heavyweight – Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei

Light Heavyweight – Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique

Cruiserweight – Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua II Rage on the Red Sea, Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT on DAZN.

