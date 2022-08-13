Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa Fight Stream Live on Saturday Night

The former lightweight king Teofimo Lopez returns to the boxing ring on Saturday night against hard hitting Pedro Campa, and on the co-main event undefeated Puerto Rican standout Xander Zayas takes on Elias Espadas live on Top Rank on ESPN.

Australian underdog George Kambosos Jr. pulled off a massive upset when he beat Lopez (16-1,12 KOs) for the unified and lineal lightweight titles last November in New York.

Lopez had health issues leading up to his bout with Kambosos which he claims affected his ability on fight night, tonight he faces 30-year-old Mexican puncher Pedro Campa (34-1, 23 KOs), who is currently on an 8-fight win streak since 2017.

In the co-main event, undefeated Puerto Rican rising star Xander Zayas (13-0, 9 KOs) fights Elias Espadas (22-4, 15 KOs) in an 8-round bout at 154 lbs.

At only 19-years-old Zayas is one of the most promising fighters in the Top Rank stable and is making waves in the boxing world with his skills and classy persona. He will continue to take on top opposition and stay focused on his dream of becoming a world champion and future Puerto Rican superstar.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight – Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa

Junior Middleweight – Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas

Featherweight – Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Edy Valencia

Junior Lightweight – Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Montoya

Middleweight – Troy Isley vs. Victor Toney

Featherweight – Duke Ragan vs. D’Angelo Fuentes

Light Welterweight – Omar Rosario vs. Esteban Munoz

Lightweight – Charlie Sheehy vs. Juan Manuel Castaneda Valle

The Top Rank event takes place at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

