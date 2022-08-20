Watch Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei Fight on Usyk vs Joshua 2 Live stream

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei will take place on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia on the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 Live stream fight card on DAZN.

Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) is the undefeated heavyweight contender from Croatia and the hard hitting puncher believes the Chinese challenger Zhang Zhilei is no match for him.

Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) is also undefeated but the Chinese contender is 39-years-old and age could show up in this fight.

The favorite will be Hrgovic and he is eager to put on a display so he can become the mandatory for the IBF heavyweight championship and that puts him in line to possibly fight the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua unified championship main event.

The event is promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will be broadcast live exclusive on DAZN.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua (WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles)

Heavyweight – Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei

Light Heavyweight – Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique

Cruiserweight – Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT on DAZN

