Watch Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Michael McKinson Live Fight Stream on DAZN

Knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. from Grand Prairie, Texas will return to the boxing ring on Saturday night against undefeated welterweight contender Michael McKinson of Great Britain.

The fight will take place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas and will also feature a flyweight women’s championship between Marlen Esparza the unified WBA/WBC champ and challenger Eva Guzman.

Ortiz Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs) has knocked out every single opponent he has set foot in the ring with, and his 100 percent knockout percentage is something rare to see in the sport of boxing.

The highly touted Golden Boy promotions fighter has the boxing world at his grasp and each fighter he seems to get stronger and stronger.

Tonight he will be in against McKinson a slick southpaw who will try to see if he can avoid the power punches and out box Ortiz.

McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) has only 2 knockouts to his name, but of his 22 wins he has one the majority by using masterful boxing and skill.

If Ortiz Jr. doesn’t take him seriously that would give McKinson the chance to box defensively and make it a problematic fight for the knockout artist. Even if McKinson doesn’t win on the scorecards just going the distance and surviving would be a moral victory and would show he was the first to not get knocked out.

Also on the card will be a women’s flyweight championship bout, with unified WBC/WBA champion Marlen Esparza putting her titles on the line against hard hitting Eva Guzman. These two ladies can steal the show with an all action co-main event.

Blair Cobbs also returns to action, the once beaten welterweight contender will go up against former junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker in a 10-round battle at 147-pounds.

Fight Card

Welterweight – Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Michael McKinson

Women’s Flyweight Championship – Marlen Esparza vs. Eva Guzman (WBC/WBA Titles)

Welterweight – Maurice Hooker vs. Blair Cobbs

Super Middleweight – Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Sladan Janjanin

Ortiz Jr. vs. McKinson live stream on DAZN on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

