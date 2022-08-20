Where to Watch BKFC 27 London: Michael Page vs Mike Perry Live Stream Online

BKFC 27 London: Michael Page vs Mike Perry takes place as the OVO Arena in London, England on August 20th.

The biggest Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event of the year pits Bellator MMA superstar Michael “Venom” Page against former UFC contender “Platinum” Mike Perry in a UK vs USA stand up match.

Page is one of the most dynamic strikers in MMA and competes in Kickboxing and Boxing, this will be another interesting venture for the all around striking phenom, and he is eager to test himself in the Bare Knuckle ring.

Perry is known for his tough as nails attitude, and his exciting fighting style is similar to that of Arturo Gatti, he will fight with all his heart and go for the knockout if he hurts his foe.

This will be a match up between a boxer and a brawler, the rounds will be shorter so Page will need to make sure that he can land as many counter punches with his longer reach on the shorter Perry.

The key for Perry is to get on the inside and close the distance and apply his power shots in close and smother the mobile striker who likes to punch from distance and move.

The fight card is stacked with many fights and this will be a can’t miss event for all combative sports to enjoy.

BKFC 27 London Fight Card

Michael “Venom” Page vs. “Platinum”Mike Perry

Connor Tierney vs. Joe Elmore

Mick Terrill vs. Sam Shewmaker

James Lilley vs. Tyler Goodjohn

Chris Fishgold vs. Jake Bostwick

David Round vs. Kearon Thomas

Dawid Zoltaszek vs. Adam Harris

Danny Christie vs. Terry Brazier

Rob Cunningham vs. Brett May

John Hick vs. Ellis Shepherd

Franco Tenaglia vs. Chas Symonds

Dan Vinni vs. Conan Barbaru

Tony Giles vs. Ash Griffiths

Watch BKFC 27 London on August 20, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT the live stream will be available on FITE.TV and BKFC, visit www.bareknuckle.tv for more information.

