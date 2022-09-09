Bernard Angelo Torres vs Frency Fortunato Saya Fight Live on SHOBOX

Undefeated Filipino southpaw Bernard Angelo Torres will put his record on the line against once beaten Dominican Frency Fortunato Saya in the co-main event of the Joseph Adorno vs Hugo Alberto Roldan SHOBOX card on September 9.

Torres (16-0, 7 KOs) is a 26-year-old from the Philippines but resides and trains in Norway. Most of his fights have taken place in Europe in Spain and Norway, tonight will be his USA debut.

Saya (13-1, 10 KOs) is 24 years old and comes from the Dominican Republican and trains out of California, at 5 foot 10 inches tall he will have the serious height advantage over the 5’4 Torres.

The Torres vs. Saya fight will take place in the featherweight division and will be scheduled for 8 rounds.

The Main Event features former amateur boxing star Joseph Adorno against undefeated Argentine Hugo Alberto Roldan in a 10-round super lightweight bout.

Adorno (16-1-2, 14 KOs) has heavy hands and can end the fight with one punch, he will try to utilized more boxing and set up his power shots against the slick Argentine.

Roldan (21-0-1, 7 KOs) will rely on his boxing and movement to gain an edge over Adorno, he is undefeated so there is pressure for him to remain blemish free, but Adorno will need to make sure that doesn’t happen or else its another step back from title contention.

In the opening bout undefeated Janelson Bocachica (17-0-1, 11 KOs) takes on knockout artist Roiman Villa (24-1, 24 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight battle.

The event takes place at the Bally’s Event Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT and airs live on SHOBOX: The New Generation on SHOWTIME.

