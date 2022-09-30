BKFC 30 Monroe: Lorenzo Hunt vs. Quentin Henry Live Fight Stream on October 1st

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to Monroe, Louisiana on October 1st for BKFC 30 with a main event between Lorenzo Hunt and Quentin Henry for the vacant Cruiserweight title, and the BKFC debut of former UFC star Ben Rothwell in the co-feature.

Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt (8-1, 7 KOs) is the current BKFC light heavyweight champion, and will go up in weight to become a two-division champion when he takes on Louisiana’s own Quentin “The Hero” Henry (5-1, 4 KOs) for the vacant cruiserweight belt.

Hunt believes he is already the rightful owner of the cruiserweight title having defeat Hector Lombard who was champion, but Henry doesn’t plan on losing in front of his hometown crowd and is ready to take home the title on Saturday night.

In the co-main event former UFC heavyweight contender “Big” Ben Rothwell will make his much awaited BKFC debut against the experienced Bobo O’Bannon.

Former UFC fighters like Mike Perry, Paige VanZant, Joe Riggs, Chris Leben, Hector Lombard, Rachael Ostovich, Bec Rawlings and more have done extremely well in the BKFC and transferred over with no issue.

Rothwell will be a great addition to the heavyweight division and this just shows how big the sport has become with former UFC stars and other fighters from different combative arts eager to joined the organization.

BKFC 30 Monroe Fight Card

BKFC Cruiserweight Championship – Lorenzo Hunt vs. Quentin Henry

Ben Rothwell vs. Bobo O’Bannon

Brandon Shavers vs. Aaron Sutterfield

Dennis Labruzza vs. Duke Sensley

Tony Jenkins vs. Ravon Baxter

Harris Stephenson vs. Kaleb Harris

Juan Torres vs. Zach Calmus

Preliminary Card

Anthony Blake Lacaze vs. Noah Cutter

David Bosnick vs. Loren Thibodeaux

The bare knuckle fighting championship event takes place at the Fant–Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The FREE two-fight preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on YouTube and the main card starts at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT on watch.bareknuckle.tv and FITE.TV.

Like this: Like Loading...