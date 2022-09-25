Cris Cyborg vs Simone Silva Pro Boxing Debut Live Stream on Fight Music Show 2

One of the greatest female mixed martial arts fighters in the world Cris “Cyborg” Justino will make her pro boxing debut on Sunday night against Simone Silva on the Fight Music Show 2 card alongside Acelino “Popo” Freitas vs. Jose “Pele” Landi-Jons.

Cris Cyborg dominated the world of women’s MMA for years, and she has competed in kickboxing and grappling events but was never given the opportunity due to contract restrictions to compete in professional boxing until now.

Cyborg has held a title every major MMA organization she has fought in, she is a champion in Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC and Bellator and her goal is to fight for a title in boxing and win.

At 37, the Brazilian MMA star is eager to test the waters in a sport she has loved since she began training, she sparred the great American Olympic double gold medalist Claressa Shields and wants a shot at any of the female 147 pound champions in boxing, but first she must prove she belongs by making a memorable and impressive boxing debut on Sunday against Brazilian national champion Simone Silva.

Former two-division world boxing champion Acelino “PoPo” Freitas will also be on the card and he will take on MMA underground legend Jose “Pele” Landi-Jons of the early Chute Boxe days.

Freitas is considered one of the greatest boxers from Brazil alongside the legendary Éder Jofre.

Fight Card

Cristiane “Cris Cyborg” Justino vs. Simone “Mulher Gato” Da Silva

Acelino “PoPo” Freitas vs. Jose “Pele” Landi-Jons

Milton Vieira vs. Felipe Arantes

William Macario vs. Luan “Miau” Santiago

John Allan vs. Diego Dias

Edivan Santos vs. Alison Vicente

Patricia Alujas vs. Andressa Romero

Thor Silva vs. Paulo Rangel

Sérgio Bertoluci vs. Chico Salgado

Watch Fight Music Show 2: Acelino Freitas vs. Jose Landi-Jons and Cris Cyborg vs Simone da Silva on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on FITE TV PPV $13.99 https://www.fite.tv/watch/fms-2-cyborg-vs-silva/2pbx0/

Like this: Like Loading...