How To Watch Canelo Alvarez Vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III Fight Live Stream Tonight

It took four years in the making for Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin to finally step back in the ring to square off in a rubbermatch that will settle the score.

On Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin trilogy will take place and it will be live streamed online on DAZN and promoted by Matchroom boxing.

Canelo is the biggest star in boxing, and he is best known for his rivalry with the Kazakhstan KO artist Gennadiy Golovkin.

The two first met in 2017 and fought in the middleweight division when everyone said Canelo was ducking the fearsome GGG.

When the fight went the full twelve rounds, it was ruled a Draw but many fight fans felt GGG won the first fight clearly. The two fought a second time in 2018 and the judges scored the fight in favor of Canelo.

Golovkin has been asking for a rematch for four years and now at 40 years old he finally has his shot, but fight fans have wondered did Canelo age him out and wait for GGG to get older and slower before giving him a third fight?

Fans will be able to see the outcome tonight on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin

Super Flyweight – Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez

Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway

Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo

Super Middleweight – Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado

Super Featherweight – Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza

Super Lightweight – Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina

Bantamweight – Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley

Canelo vs GGG 3 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on DAZN Pay-Per-View Live Stream. Visit www.DAZN.com for more information on tonight’s fight and other upcoming boxing events.

