How to Watch Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut Live Stream on September 25

Fight Music Show 2: Cris Cyborg vs Simone da Silva and Acelino “PoPo” Freitas vs. Jose “Pele” Landi-Jons is a boxing, MMA and music event that also features music from Brazilian artists Wesley Safadao and Tirullipa on September 25.

The special event which is a fusion of Combat sports and Music, will take place at the at the Arena da Baixada soccer stadium in Curitiba, Brazil on Sunday, September 25th and it will be loaded with exciting fights and entertainment.

MMA legend Cris Cyborg is a former Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC and current Bellator featherweight champion, she has desired to compete in boxing for many years and on Sunday she will make her boxing debut against former Brazilian National Boxing champion Simone Silva.

Cyborg is not taking this bout lightly, she has expressed her dream is to win a world boxing championship and land a mega-fight in boxing, so she will have to put on an impressive display in her debut to be taken serious as a boxer.

Brazilian boxing star and former two division world boxing champion Acelino “Popo” Freitas will take on MMA legend Jose “Pelé” Landi Jons in a boxing match.

Frietas is serious about making a boxing comeback and he wants to continue doing exhibition matches like this and could see exhibition bouts against the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr. or Manny Pacquiao in the future.

Fight Card

Cristiane “Cris Cyborg” Justino vs. Simone Da Silva

Acelino “PoPo” Freitas vs. Jose Landi-Jons

Milton Vieira vs. Felipe Arantes

William Macario vs. Luan “Miau” Santiago

John Allan vs. Diego Dias

Edivan Santos vs. Alison Vicente

Patricia Alujas vs. Andressa Romero

Thor Silva vs. Paulo Rangel

Sérgio Bertoluci vs. Chico Salgado

How to Watch The Cris Cyborg boxing debut against Simone Silva online

The Fight Music Show 2: Cris Cyborg vs Simone da Silva and Acelino “PoPo” Freitas vs. Jose “Pele” Landi-Jons event will air on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET/PT on FITE.TV, for more information on how to watch the live stream online visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/fms-2-cyborg-vs-silva/2pbx0/

Like this: Like Loading...