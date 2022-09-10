Joseph Adorno vs Hugo Alberto Roldan fight live stream, where to watch, and start time

ShoBox: The Next Generation presents Joseph Adorno vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan on Friday night at the Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in New Jersey.

The SHOWTIME event is a tripleheader that also features sensational undefeated Filipino southpaw Bernard Angelo Torres (16-0, 7 KOs) taking on Dominican Frency Fortunato Saya (13-1, 10 KOs) in a featherweight co-main and Janelson Bocachica (17-0-1, 11 KOs) takes on Roiman Villa (24-1, 24 KOs) in a welterweight showdown.

Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (16-1-2, 14 KOs) was a highly touted prospect when he entered the sport due to his impressive amateur pedigree.

After suffering a loss and two draws he has to continue to climb the ranks in hopes of landing a title opportunity. Tonight the hard hitting Adorno will take on a very tough undefeated Argentine fighter in Hugo Alberto Roldan (21-0-1, 7 KOs) and the two will face off in a 140 lbs main event set for 10 rounds.

The co-main event has undefeated Filipino prospect Bernard Angelo Torres making his US debut against a much taller and stronger opponent.

Torres is a southpaw and has speed, he lives in Norway but was born in the Philippines and always represents the country. On Friday night he will have a good test against fellow featherweight prospect Frency Fortunato Saya.

Janelson Bocachica vs Roiman Villa will open the SHOWBOX broadcast and it could also steal the show because both 147 lbs prospects pack a punch and could end the night early or late depending on how the fight goes.

Fight Card

Super Lightweight – Joseph Adorno vs Hugo Alberto Roldan

Featherweight – Bernard Angelo Torres vs Frency Fortunato Saya

Welterweight – Janelson Figueroa Bocachica vs Roiman Villa

Heavyweight – Norman Neely vs Terrell Jamal Woods

Welterweight – Nicky Vitone vs Ariel Vasquez

Featherweight – Malik Nelson vs Ernest Hall

Super Welterweight – Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs Assuan Jones Chatman

Lightweight – Miy Sean Mason vs Dewayne Zeigler

The fight will take place on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on ShoBox: The Next Generation on SHOWTIME. For more information on Friday’s fight and upcoming events visit: https://www.sho.com/titles/3518116/shobox-the-new-generation-9-9-2022

