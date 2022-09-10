Joseph Adorno vs Hugo Alberto Roldan fight live stream, where to watch, and start time

ShoBox: The Next Generation presents Joseph Adorno vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan on Friday night at the Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in New Jersey.
The SHOWTIME event is a tripleheader that also features sensational undefeated Filipino southpaw Bernard Angelo Torres (16-0, 7 KOs) taking on Dominican Frency Fortunato Saya (13-1, 10 KOs) in a featherweight co-main and Janelson Bocachica (17-0-1, 11 KOs) takes on Roiman Villa (24-1, 24 KOs) in a welterweight showdown.
Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (16-1-2, 14 KOs) was a highly touted prospect when he entered the sport due to his impressive amateur pedigree.
After suffering a loss and two draws he has to continue to climb the ranks in hopes of landing a title opportunity. Tonight the hard hitting Adorno will take on a very tough undefeated Argentine fighter in Hugo Alberto Roldan (21-0-1, 7 KOs) and the two will face off in a 140 lbs main event set for 10 rounds.
The co-main event has undefeated Filipino prospect Bernard Angelo Torres making his US debut against a much taller and stronger opponent.
Torres is a southpaw and has speed, he lives in Norway but was born in the Philippines and always represents the country. On Friday night he will have a good test against fellow featherweight prospect Frency Fortunato Saya.
Janelson Bocachica vs Roiman Villa will open the SHOWBOX broadcast and it could also steal the show because both 147 lbs prospects pack a punch and could end the night early or late depending on how the fight goes.
Fight Card
Super Lightweight – Joseph Adorno vs Hugo Alberto Roldan
Featherweight – Bernard Angelo Torres vs Frency Fortunato Saya
Welterweight – Janelson Figueroa Bocachica vs Roiman Villa
Heavyweight – Norman Neely vs Terrell Jamal Woods
Welterweight – Nicky Vitone vs Ariel Vasquez
Featherweight – Malik Nelson vs Ernest Hall
Super Welterweight – Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs Assuan Jones Chatman
Lightweight – Miy Sean Mason vs Dewayne Zeigler
The fight will take place on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on ShoBox: The Next Generation on SHOWTIME. For more information on Friday’s fight and upcoming events visit: https://www.sho.com/titles/3518116/shobox-the-new-generation-9-9-2022