Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao Fight Stream, How To Watch, Time and Date

(ESPN Press Room) – Unified junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson will put his hardware on the line in the main event against Brazilian standout Robson Conceição this Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Newark native Stevenson (18-0, 9 KO) returns to fight in his hometown against 2016 Brazilian Olympic Gold Medalist Robson Conceição (17-1, 8 KO).

In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (5-0, 4 KO) returns to the ring against Mexican veteran Omar Tienda (25-5, 18 KO).

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action ringside with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Official Fight Card

Shakur Stevenson (C) vs. Robson Conceição ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast) WBC, WBO Jr. Lightweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda ESPN+

Henry Lebron vs. Andy Vences

Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Argel

Jahi Tucker vs. Jose Luis Sanchez

Pablo Valdez vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez

Orlando Gonzalez vs. Misael Lopez

Floyd Diaz vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips

Ahead of the bout in Newark, ESPN presents HOMECOMING: Shakur Stevenson, an intimate 30-minute portrait of Brick City’s 2016 U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist and reigning WBC/WBO/Ring Magazine Jr. Lightweight world champion. A rising superstar and one of boxing’s top pound-for-pound talents, Stevenson revisits his Newark roots as fans catch a glimpse of the 25-year-old returning to his hometown. Watch HOMECOMING on-demand HERE.

