VIDEO: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 Live Stream Weigh In and Results

The trilogy between Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin is about to go down, but first the fighters must make the contractual weight limit of 168 pounds for their super middleweight undisputed championship bout.

This is the highly anticipated rubbermatch and fight fans can’t wait for the bitter rivals to settle their score once and for all, after they fought to a contested Draw in the first time, and in the rematch Canelo squeaked out the decision on the cards, on Saturday both fighters are coming for the knockout.

The questions of Golovkin’s age and Canelo’s hunger will be answered. Fans saw Canelo lose for the first time since fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013 when he faced Dmitry Bivol for the light heavyweight title.

The only other man who came close to beating him was Golovkin who has a chip on his shoulder over what he feels is a two time robbery and Saturday night at the age of 40 he will aim to silence the doubters and get revenge over the man who gave him his first and only professional defeat.

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be shown on DAZN Pay-Per-View on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 9 / 6 PM ET/PT.

Fight Card and Weight Divisions

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) – Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin

Super Flyweight (115 lbs) – Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez

Middleweight (160 lbs) – Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) – Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) – Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado

Super Featherweight (130 lbs) – Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza

Super Lightweight (140 lbs) – Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina

Bantamweight (118 lbs) – Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley

The weigh-in live stream begins at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on Friday, September 16, 2022 on Matchroom Boxing’s official YouTube Channel.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 Weigh In Live Stream Video



Video upload by Matchroom Boxing

Like this: Like Loading...