How to Watch BKFC 30 Monroe: Hunt vs Henry Live Stream Online

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship puts together another stacked event on October 1st from Monroe, Louisiana with BKFC 30: Lorenzo Hunt vs. Quentin Henry.

At BKFC 30 the vacant cruiserweight championship is on the line as Quentin “The Hero” Henry takes on light heavyweight champion and cruiserweight contender Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt in the main event and UFC veteran Ben Rothwell will make his BKFC debut in the co-main event.

Henry will be fighting in his home state of Louisiana and he will have the support of fans in attendance as he aims to become a champion on Saturday night. Hunt feels he is already the champion having beat up Hector Lombard who was the original BKFC cruiserweight champion. If Hunt wins on Saturday he will be a two-weight division champion with titles in light heavyweight and cruiserweight.

Ultimate Fighting Championship veteran and MMA legend Ben Rothwell takes on Bobo O’Bannon in a heavyweight scrap!

Rothwell is another big signing by the BKFC, and Big Ben wants to show the world that he is made for Bare Knuckle Boxing and to welcome him to the ring is Bobo O’Bannon and a win over a name like Rothwell will build his name up in the sport.

BKFC 30 Monroe Card

BKFC Cruiserweight Championship – Lorenzo Hunt vs. Quentin Henry

Ben Rothwell vs. Bobo O’Bannon

Brandon Shavers vs. Aaron Sutterfield

Dennis Labruzza vs. Duke Sensley

Tony Jenkins vs. Ravon Baxter

Harris Stephenson vs. Kaleb Harris

Juan Torres vs. Zach Calmus

Anthony Blake Lacaze vs. Noah Cutter

David Bosnick vs. Loren Thibodeaux

How To Watch The BKFC 30 Live Stream Online:

Watch BKFC 30 Monroe: Lorenzo Hunt vs. Quentin Henry live on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on the BKFC App & and all streaming devices! as well as FITE.TV for more information visit: https://www.bkfc.com/how-to-watch

