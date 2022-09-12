Video: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Fight Press Conference Live Stream

One of the biggest boxing matches of the year will take place at the Gila River Casino in Arizona on October 29 on Showtime Pay-Per-View when Jake “The Problem Child” Paul takes on UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva.

The fight is a huge step up for the YouTube star turned boxer, he has fought UFC fighters before with Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley and knocked both out, but they were considered wrestlers not striking specialists.

On October 29th he will take on one of the best strikers in the UFC and he hopes to silence the haters who said he would never take on Anderson Silva.

Silva is the former UFC middleweight champion and considered one of the greatest Mixed Martial Arts fighters of all time. In the last two years in his late 40s he decided to take on a new challenge and step into the boxing ring to do what he wasn’t allowed to do while under contract in the UFC and that was to box professionally.

Silva has been an unexpected sensation since retiring from MMA, he pulled off a shocking upset when he beat former world boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by decision and then knocked out former UFC champion with one of the most devastating one punch KO’s.

The two combatants face off for the first time at the Fight Announcement press conference to kick off the boxing event with Chael Sonnen as the emcee.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Kick-Off Press Conference Video



Video Upload by Showtime Sports

Like this: Like Loading...