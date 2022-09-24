Watch Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud Fight Live Stream From England on Saturday

WBC, WBO women’s featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano will face undefeated IBF featherweight champion Sarah Mahfoud in a title unification on the Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker card in Manchester, England on Saturday night.

Amanda Serrano, 33, is a 7 weight class world champion and is coming off one of the biggest nights in women’s boxing history when she fought undefeated Irish star and undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor in an all out brawl at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Serrano and Taylor put on a show and delivered one of the most action packed high drama bouts on the big stage, it was a toe to toe battle with Taylor surviving the power of Serrano and making it to the distance and winning on the judges cards.

Serrano who was the smaller woman went back down to 126 lbs and wants to unify all the belts in the division to become undisputed champion, but the rematch with Taylor is still on her mind and she would like to face her in the future.

Sarah Mahfoud, 33, is an undefeated IBF featherweight champion from the Faroe Islands, and she is the major underdog heading into the fight with Serrano, but she is motivated by the moment and believes she will pull off the upset against the hard hitting Serrano.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud (WBO, WBC, IBF Titles)

Welterweight – Ekow Essuman vs. Samuel Antwi

Super Featherweight – Michael Magnesi vs. Anthony Cacace

Middleweight – Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley

Featherweight – Raven Chapman vs. Jorgelina Guanini

Middleweight – James Heneghan vs. Rod Douglas Jr

Lightweight – Callum Thompson vs. Delmar Thomas

Super Lightweight – Amaar Akbar vs. Karlo Wallace

Super Middleweight – Mark Heffron vs. Martin Ezequiel Bulacio

Cruiserweight – Tommy Fletcher vs. Toni Visic

The fight will be broadcast on ESPN+ live streaming service in the USA and on BT Sports Box Office in the UK on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM BST.

