Watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Heavyweight Fight Stream Live Online

Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. will take on title contender Luis Ortiz in a heavyweight showdown on Sunday night at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California live on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View.

Ruiz, a California native and underdog who became world famous when he was a late replacement opponent for Anthony Joshua’s New York debut.

Joshua was the betting favorite and expected to knockout the Mexican-American heavyweight challenger but Ruiz turned the tables on Joshua and stopped the British star to capture the WBA/WBO and IBF belts.

Ruiz would have a short lived reign as champion because he eventually lost the belts in a rematch to Joshua via unanimous decision.

Tonight Ruiz will be in against a tough 43-year-old puncher Luis Ortiz who packs devastating power in either hand.

Ortiz is one of the best heavyweight fighters to have never held the championship belt, despite being in his 40’s the Cuban still believes he can achieve his goal of becoming a world champion and will need to big win against Ruiz to keep his dream alive.

In his two title bids, the southpaw Cuban lost both times to Deontay Wilder, who held the WBC title at the time.

Wilder has said Ortiz is one of his toughest opponents and expects him to dispatch of Ruiz on Sunday night.

Also on the Premier Boxing Champions card is Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and former multiple division champion Abner Mares.

PBC on FOX PPV Fight Card

Heavyweight – Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz

Lightweight – Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez

Lightweight – Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores

Lightweight – Jose Valenzuela vs. Edwin De Los Santos

Junior Middleweight – Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado

Super Bantamweight – Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania

Venue: Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California

Date and Time: Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM Pt

TV / Live Stream: FOX sports PPV and FITE TV

