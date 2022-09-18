WATCH Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 Fight Live Stream Tonight on DAZN

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin will return to the ring against each other after four years.

The first time they fought was in 2017 when the fight went to a controversial draw with many ringside observers thinking Golovkin did enough to win. In the rematch in 2018, Canelo was given the decision in a close tactical match.

Canelo said that chapter was closed, but four years later and a decision loss to light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, the Mexican superstar decided to give GGG his long awaited rematch.

A lot of boxing pundits and fans feel Golovkin is no longer the same fighter he once was, and they saw him slow down and show his age in the rematch with Canelo and even seen lackluster fights against lesser opponents after that loss.

At 40 years old, Golovkin put on an impressive stoppage victory over Japanese star Ryota Murata and vacated his titles at middleweight so he could fight for the undisputed 168 lbs super middleweight championship against his nemesis Canelo.

Tonight GGG will have his chance at redemption, or Canelo will silence the critics who said he got a gift in both fights by being the first to stop the once feared middleweight knockout artist to end the rivalry in style.

Fight Card

Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin (WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF Titles)

Super Flyweight Championship – Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez (WBC Title)

Super Middleweight – Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado

Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway

Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo

Lightweight – Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza

Super Lightweight – Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina

Super Flyweight – Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley

Event: The Trilogy – Canelo vs. GGG III

Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Date and Time: Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

TV / Live Stream: DAZN Pay-Per-View

