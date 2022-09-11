Watch McBroom vs. AnEsonGib, Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson Fight Stream Social Gloves

Social media stars entering the boxing world is the popular trend, and Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib are ready to put on a show when they headline the Social Gloves: No More Talk! Pay-Per-View live stream event at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night.

McBroom has bit the boxing bug after a sensational performance in the first Social Gloves event where he shut out Tik Tok star Bryce Hall and eventually stopped him.

Also on that Social Gloves card was AnEsonGib who took on another Tik Tok star in Taylor Holder and won a decision on the cards against the amateur boxer turned Tik Tok sensation.

Now McBroom and AnEsonGib will face off in a YouTuber showdown to see who really is the better of the two.

The featured attraction is an all NFL showdown between to former running backs Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson who were competitors on the field but will now face each other in the boxing ring.

This will be the boxing debut for both NFL Football stars, and it will be a can’t miss fight to see how the pair do in their four round heavyweight bout.

Nick Young also known as Swaggy P will take on Minikon, the former NBA player was originally scheduled to take on Rapper BlueFace but the fight fell through.

Landon McBroom will face popular YouTube star Adam Saleh and reality TV stars Cory Wharton and Chase Demoor will go toe to toe in heavyweight action.

Main Fight Card

Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib

Adrian Peterson vs. Le’veon Bell

Nick “Swaggy P” Young vs. Minikon

Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh

Cory Wharton vs. Chase Demoor

Undercard

Mathias Radcliffe vs. Trenton Gibson

Marco Deckmann vs. Abimbola Osuandario

Jerry Bradford vs. Darynn Leyva

Jalan Walker vs. Moises Sixto Gomez

Jaivion Cardinal vs. Kynndale Prather

Tonight’s live stream airs on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT.

To watch the boxing event visit www.socialgloves.tv for more information.

