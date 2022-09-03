Where to Watch Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo, Jonas vs Berghult Fight Stream Online

Former super welterweight champion Liam Smith returns to action on August 3rd against Tanzania’s Hassan Mwakinyo in the headline event for the BOXXER event on Sky Sports and Natasha Jonas vs Patricia Berghult women’s super welterweight WBC/WBO title unification will be featured on the card.

Smith, who only has three professional losses, all to top tier opponents Canelo Alvarez, Jamie Munguia and Magomed Kurbanov is ready to make another run for the world title and he has some momentum heading into Saturday’s fight coming off a huge win over former world champion Jessie Vargas.

The Liverpool native will be motivated tonight because he will be fighting in front of his hometown fans.

Mwakinyo, 27, of Tanzania, has wins over Sam Eggington and former world champion Julius Indongo. Tonight he will head into his opponents backyard and try to pull of a huge upset.

This will be a huge opportunity for Mwakinyo and he believes a win over Smith will help him become a serious contender for a world title.

Also featured on the card is a Women’s super welterweight unification championship between WBO champ Natasha Jonas and undefeated WBC champ Patricia Berghult.

BOXXER Fight Card

Super Welterweight – Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo

Light Heavyweight – Dan Azeez vs Shakan Pitters

Women’s Super Welterweight Championship – Natasha Jonas vs Patricia Berghult (WBC, WBO Titles)

Super Lightweight – Adam Azim vs Michel Daniel Cabral

Light Heavyweight – Diego Costa vs Musa Moyo

Cruiserweight – Nathan Quarless vs Michael Webster

Heavyweight – Frazer Clarke vs Pencho Tsvetkov

Middleweight – Paddy Lacey vs Seamus Devlin

Lightweight – Frankie Stringer vs Karl Sampson

Cruiserweight – Scott Forrest vs Dmitrij Kalinovskij

Super Welterweight – Clark Smith vs Petar Aleksandrov

Where to Watch:

Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo takes place at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, Merseyside, United Kingdom on Saturday, August 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM BST on SKY Sports in the UK and NOW TV live stream online.

