GLORY Collision 4: Badr Hari vs Alistair Overeem 3 FREE Fight Live Stream Prelims Video

GLORY kickboxing presents Collision 4 from the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on October 8, headlined by the Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem rubbermatch.

Badr Hari is one of the most exciting kickboxers in the world and the Moroccan-Dutch bad boy is ready to get some closure when he faces his long time adversary Alistair Overeem on Saturday night.

The two superstars fought over a decade ago and are one and one. Overeem a legend in the world of mixed martial arts beat Hari by stoppage in their first fight, and in the rematch a year later it was Hari who stopped Overeem, tonight we will see who can close the chapter with the win.

The entire card is filled with competitive top level matches including four championship bouts.

One of the most exciting female fighters Tiffany Van Soest will defend her GLORY women’s super bantamweight title against Sarah Moussaddak in the co-main event.

Before the main card starts, fight fans can watch a FREE three-fight preliminary card on GLORY’s official YouTube Page on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT.

Serkan Ozcaglayan will face Cesar Almeida in a middleweight contest, light heavyweight’s Felipe Micheletti and Donegi Abena will go toe to toe on the card, and Michael Boapeah fights Sergej Braun in the opening middleweight preliminary bout.

Glory Collision 4 Main Fight Card

Heavyweight – Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship – Tiffany Van Soest (Champ) vs. Sarah Moussaddak

Light Heavyweight Championship – Sergej Maslobojev vs. Tarik Khbabez (Vacant title)

Lightweight Championship – Tyjani Beztati (Champ) vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski

Featherweight Championship – Petchpanomrung (Champ) vs. Abraham Vidales

Heavyweight – Levi Rigters vs. Tariq Osaro

Preliminary Fight Card on YouTube

Middleweight – Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Cesar Almeida

Light Heavyweight – Felipe Micheletti vs. Donegi Abena

Middleweight – Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun

GLORY COLLISION 4 FREE Prelims Live Stream Video



For more information on how to watch GLORY Collision 4: Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem 3 visit: https://www.glorykickboxing.com/collision-4-how-to-watch

