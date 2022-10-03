Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC 5: Renfro vs. Izizarry Live Stream on UFC Fight Pass Oct. 14

Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC 5 Full Fight Card Announced for Oct. 14 Event in Savannah

Main Event: Solomon Renfro vs. Michael Irizarry

Co-Main Event: Jose Torres vs. Abdul Kamara

Plus: Savannah’s Brandon Moran vs Lawrenceville’s Mike Bardsley

And – Featherweights: Atlanta’s Danielle Wynn vs. Michelle Montague

Miami FL – Jorge Masvidal’s iKON Fighting Championship organization today announced the fight lineup for the main live card of iKON FC 5, a professional mixed martial arts event taking place from the Savannah Convention Center and streamed live via UFC Fight Pass on Friday, October 14.

“It’s official, we’re coming back to Bananaland for iKON FC 5, said Masvidal. “Our last event was a sell out, so we are excited to bring more fights, more violence, and more fans back to the Savannah Convention Center – this time in a bigger venue.”

Tickets for iKON FC 5 are on sale now for $50 for general admission /10-seat VIP Tables for $1,000 and can be purchased through https://ikonfc.com/shop. Doors open at 6:00pm ET; the first bout is at 7:00 p.m. ET; iKON FC 5 goes live on UFC Fight Pass at 9:00 p.m. ET.

After giving his hometown fans a show-stopping performance at iKON FC 4, Savannah’s Octagon-bound Brandon Moran returns to the cage. Moran notched his pro victory after a thrilling three-round brawl, besting the tough Tyler Sigmund in a unanimous decision. Moran will square off with Lawrenceville’s talented up-and-comer, Mike Bardsley, who is also coming off his first pro win over Marcus Crawford.

On tap for the October 14th main event streamed live on UFC Fight Pass is a lightweight competition between Solomon Renfro (9-3) and Michael Irizarry (12-4). The Buffalo-born Renfro made his pro debut in 2017 and went undefeated for three straight years. He bounced back with two consecutive TKO wins in 2021, took a fight in the Dana White Contender Series and, in May of this year, notched another W with a decision over James Cannon. Looking for his way in to the UFC, “The Puerto Rican Power House” Irizarry is making his promotional debut with iKON FC. With far more cage-time and a longer win streak, Renfro is a dangerous foe and a serious threat to Renfro’s aspirations.

iKON FC 5’s co-main event action brings the featherweight match between undefeated Jose Torres and the 4-1 Abdul Kamara. The Chicago-based Torres, fighting out of American Top Team, has 23 wins across his amateur/pro record. His last bout was a unanimous decision victory over Blaine O’Driscoll in March 2021. Kamara, fighting out of Glendale, AZ’s MMA Lab, is coming off the back-to-back submission wins of a R1 rear naked choke over Ryan Mondala, and a R2 guillotine choke over Calob Ramirez.

In a highly anticipated clash, Chattanooga’s unbeaten as a pro and amateur, Torrez “The Punisher” Finney (3-0), faces Ivan “All Business” Batanich (5-2). Torrez is no stranger to high-level competition, having played D1 football on a scholarship at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He was named the best defensive lineman in the state and went first-team All-region and first-team All-State. An elite athlete, Torrez started practicing jiu-jitsu at Agoge Combatives and soon after made his MMA debut. Batanich is riding a three-fight win streak, and stands as the more experienced combatant having launched his MMA start in November 2016. He last fought in May, scoring a unanimous decision over Nor-Cal Fighting Alliance’s top prospect, Joaquin Lopez.

Also on the iKON FC 5 card:

· In a potential Fight of the Night bout, the Miami-based American Top Team recruit Sal Guerriero (5-2) takes on Tajikistan-born Behzhad “Lion” Usmonov (9-4), fighting out of the Jackson-Wink Academy in Albuquerque, NM.

· In a featured featherweight attraction, Atlanta’s Danielle Wynn (2-3) faces New Zealand’s national star Michelle Montague (1-0). Wynn has six victories across a combined pro/amateur record, including a bare-knuckle MMA win at Gamebred FC’s debut event. Montague owns 12 wins, with just two losses since her first amateur fight in November 2015.

· Augusta’s undefeated Malcom Wellmaker vs. Chris Wingate kicks off the UFC Fight Pass live-stream for iKON FC 5. Wellmaker is riding an eight-fight amateur/pro win streak spanning over two years, where only one bout went to the scorecards. Yulee, FL-native Chris Wingate made his successful pro debut in 2019 with a first round arm bar submission over Bill Carpenter.

AFTER THE FIGHTS: The iKON FC 5 official After Party starts at midnight and goes until 3:00 a.m. at Eclipse Nightclub, 127 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401.

For more information about iKON FC, visit www.iKONFC.com.

