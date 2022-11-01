Kenshiro Teraji vs Hiroto Kyoguchi Fight Live Stream, How to Watch, Start Time

Kenshiro Teraji vs Hiroto Kyoguchi is a light flyweight championship unification bout that will also crown the winner the lineal champion of the division and it takes place on Tuesday night at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The co-main event is another light flyweight championship, Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez of Puerto Rico will defend his WBO title against Japanese challenger Shokichi Iwata.

Kenshiro Teraji (19-1, 11 KOs) first one the WBC light flyweight title in 2017 when he beat Ganigan Lopez, he went on the successfully defend the belt 8 times until he encountered Masamichi Yabuki on September 22, 2021 and was stopped in a shocking upset in round 10. In the rematch Ken Shiro regained his WBC title by knocking out Masamichi Yabuki in the third round. On Tuesday night he will be the favorite heading into the unification against his amateur rival.

Hiroto Kyoguchi (16-0, 11 KOs) is a two-division world champion, he held the IBF mini-flyweight title, before moving up to capture the WBA light flyweight title in 2018 when he knocked out Hekkie Budler. Tuesday night he will make his 5th title defense and is eager to unify the belts.

The WBO light flyweight championship Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez vs. Shokichi Iwata winner could be next in line to fight the winner of the main event and that makes the card intriguing to see who will move forward and one step closer to undisputed.

Fight Card

Light Flyweight Championship – Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi (WBC, WBA titles)

Light Flyweight Championship – Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez vs. Shokichi Iwata (WBO title)

Junior Bantamweight – Junto Nakatani vs. Francisco Rodriguez Jr

Lightweight – Shuichiro Yoshino vs. Masayoshi Nakatani

How To Watch, Start Time and Date

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi starts at 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The event will be broadcast through the live streaming services DAZN in Europe and ESPN+ in the Unitied States.

