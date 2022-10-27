Live Stream: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Fight Week Press Conference Video

One of the biggest boxing events in the year is about to go down on October 29, when YouTube sensation turned boxer, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul goes up against the legendary former UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva in a SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View card from Phoenix, Arizona.

The pre-fight press conference will take place on Thursday and the combatants on the card including the Co-main event between former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell and former UFC star Uriah Hall will each give their final thoughts before they square up in the boxing ring on Saturday night.

This will be the third UFC fighter Paul has fought, and is also considered his biggest step up in competition since Silva is also an active boxer and putting on impressive performances in his late 40s.

Paul has knocked out UFC fighter Ben Askren, and former UFC champ Tyron Woodley, he plans on added Silva to his resume as another knockout, and is confident he will do it but said he has nothing but respect for Silva and considers him one of his MMA heroes growing up.

The age of Silva is the biggest concern for fight fans and bettors, but he believes its only a number and he showed what he can do in his mid late 40s when he beat up the former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a shocking upset.

Silva also knocked out former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in vicious fashion that left the Huntington Beach Bad Boy stiff on the canvas.

The fight is promoted by Most Valuable Promotions and will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

The Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva press conference begin at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT on Thursday, October 26, 2022 and will live stream on SHOWTIME Sports official YouTube page.



Upload by SHOWTIME Sports

