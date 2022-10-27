Live Stream: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz Fight Week Press Conference Video

The former pound for pound king, Vasiliy Lomachenko, will go face to face with his opponent Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz at the final press conference before the big fight Saturday night at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

Lomachenko, is a three-weight world champion, and one of the most skilled and tactical boxers in the sport. He uses speed, reflexes, and timing to dazzle and confuse his opponents.

He is ready to reclaim his titles and has his eyes set on getting a title shot with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney in the future, but first the former champ has to get by a formidable undefeated foe on Saturday night.

Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) has a once in a lifetime opportunity and he will need to bring out his best to defeat the legendary Lomachenko and create a name for himself in the lightweight division.

If Ortiz can beat a fighter like Lomachenko it will send him into another realm and he will become one of the premier fighters in the sport.

The fight will be scheduled for 12 rounds in the lightweight division.

The triple-header card will also feature Cuban featherweight contender Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez taking on Argentinian fighter Jose Matias Romero in a 10 round featherweight contest.

Undefeated U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) fights Ahmed Hefny in a 6 round heavyweight bout. Torrez a native of California is looking to continue his knockout streak and make this one number 4.

The event is promoted by Top Rank boxing and will be broadcast on ESPN on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Lomachenko vs. Ortiz press conference live stream begins at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Thursday, October 29, 2022 on Top Rank Boxing’s official YouTube Channel.



Video Upload by Top Rank Boxing

